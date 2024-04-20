PICS: Kareena Kapoor wishes mom Babita Kapoor on her birthday; Don't miss Taimur, Jeh's handwritten notes for granny

Veteran actress Babita Kapoor was a prominent figure in Hindi cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. Known for her beauty and talent, she appeared in many successful films. Today, the ever-charming actress celebrates her 77th birthday.

Babita Kapoor's daughter, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram and wished her mom a happy birthday by posting pictures of her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, and Jeh wish Babita Kapoor on her birthday

On Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures featuring Taimur and Jeh writing a note along with painting something for their grandmother, Babita Kapoor, on her special day. The last picture featured a heartwarming throwback photo of Kareena sharing a hug with her mom. The caption read, "Happy birthday to our world. My mother."

Karisma Kapoor drops throwback picture with mom

Karisma Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a vintage picture of herself with her mom, Babita Kapoor. In the picture, baby Karisma can be seen posing with young Babita. The actress captioned the photo, "Happy birthday to you gorgeous mama, OG Sunita forever (My hair accessory though). #HappyBirthday #BestMama #OurWorld."

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Career-wise, Kareena Kapoor Khan is in a great place right now. She made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released heist comedy film Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Next up, she will be seen in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The movie is currently in production. The makers recently shared a first-look poster featuring Deepika Padukone from the film.

