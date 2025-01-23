PICS: Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu seen having fun at The Family Man Season 3 wrap party; don't miss the lip-smacking cake

The Family Man has become a fan favorite, and anticipation for its third season is at an all-time high. Recently, directors Raj and DK shared some stunning behind-the-scenes shots from the wrap up party as they completed filming for the upcoming season. The celebration included a cake that was as tempting as the show itself, with stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others joining in the fun.

On January 23, Raj and DK took to Instagram to share a series of photos marking the wrap of The Family Man season 3. The first shot features the entire cast, with Manoj Bajpayee striking a pose while a delicious-looking cake makes its appearance.

Subsequent pictures show Manoj and the team, including actor Dalip Tahil, sharing moments of fun and camaraderie. One particularly standout photo captures Samantha Ruth Prabhu, looking effortlessly chic in a denim-on-denim ensemble, posing alongside directors Raj and DK. Her stylish look adds to the charm of the celebration, and the party shots, along with the mouth-watering cake, are absolutely unmissable.

Sharing the pictures, the director duo expressed their gratitude, writing, “It's a wrap on Season 3 of The Family Man! Thank you to the wonderful crew and cast for going through with the toughest shoot yet!” They also used the hashtags #TFM3 and #TheFamilyMan3 to celebrate the milestone.

As soon as the post was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One user wrote, “Thank you for giving us Season 3. It’s one of the best shows out there…” Another fan added, “Last night’s party was incredible!! Thank you Raj & DK sir, please invite our Samm.”

Advertisement

A user eagerly exclaimed, “Can't wait!” while another chimed in with, “Congratulations, sending my heart full wishes.” One fan humorously commented, “Finally, they’ve cooked. Serve fast!” Another added, “Season 3 is loaded with tons of love and excitement. Can’t wait!” And a final comment read, “Bring it on!”

For those who might not know, The Family Man is directed by the talented duo Raj and DK, renowned for their knack for crafting gripping and intense narratives. With season three on the horizon, we can expect another thrilling roller coaster ride packed with action. The series follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, an ordinary family man who leads a double life as a covert spy, balancing the chaos of his personal world with the high-stakes nature of his secret career.

ALSO READ: Satya Re-Release: Manoj Bajpayee admits he was treated differently after doing cult gangster saga; 'I realised that...'