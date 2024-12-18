The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS release date and shooting update of much-loved show's upcoming season
In a new interview, Manoj Bajpayee revealed the status of Family Man 3's production and shared a tentative idea about its release date. Scroll down to know more.
The Family Man is one of the most loved web series and fans have been eagerly waiting for this third season. Recently, Manoj Bajpayee shared that they will be shooting the final parts of the upcoming series in December 2024 and the team will take a time period of 9 to 12 months for post-production. Consequently, according to him Family Man 3 can release around Diwali 2024.