PICS: Nick Jonas drops romantic birthday post for ‘love’ Priyanka Chopra; calls himself ’lucky’

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. Inundated love has already been pouring in for the actress. Meanwhile, her loving husband Nick Jonas didn’t leave the chance to post an adorable wish for his lady love.

Nick Jonas wishes his ladylove Priyanka Chopra on her birthday

Today, on July 18, a while back, Nick Jonas took to his social media handle and dropped a multi-picture post to wish his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The first picture featured in a yellow monokini. The following picture was rather a romantic one, in which the duo was seen having a passionate kiss at the beach. The third picture was a stunning sun-kissed picture of the actress, followed by another romantic picture of the couple holding each other’s hands at the beach during golden hour.

Keeping it short yet significant, Nick expressed his love in the birthday wish expressing, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love. "

