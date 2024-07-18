Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Desi Girl as she dances to Lollipop song in UNSEEN video; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is a global diva who enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. She has been in the industry for a very long time and holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. The actress is celebrating her 42nd birthday on July 18. On the occasion, heartfelt wishes have already been pouring for her. Meanwhile, we caught our hands on a video of the actress dancing to the Lollipop song.

Priyanka Chopra dances to Lollipop song in an unseen video

Today, on July 18, a while back, Priyanka Chopra’s brother-in-law, Sudeep Dutt, dropped a video of the actress to wish on her birthday. In the video, the actress channeled her inner Desi Girl as she danced her heart out to a Bhojpuri hit track, Lollipop, along with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and other friends. Despite a short clip, the actress’ thumkas are unmissable!

"You can take an Indian out of country but cannot take Desi out of Indian … Happy birthday my friend, sister, brother, saali …. You are the best … God bless you always," the post was captioned followed by a cake, wine, red-heart and a hug emoji.

Take a look

Fans react to the video

Minutes after the video was shared, it took the internet by storm as fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actress’ desi side. A user wrote, "Bhojpuri mood Priyanka Chopra," while another fan commented, "Aww she's so fun. Happy Birthday to you @priyankachopra. You're amazing and an inspiration. The confidence you project is the light we all need in our lives too."

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra's recent appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Notably, the actress was recently in India with her husband Nick Jonas to attend the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actress’ presence at the function was no less than a visual delight. Among several videos doing rounds on the internet, PeeCee was seen dancing to several iconic Bollywood tracks including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Chikni Chameli.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. She is often seen sharing pictures and videos from the sets to keep fans updated about her work and life.

The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor devours ‘ghar ka khaana’ after two weeks; quips ‘Woh Stree hai, uska khud ka time zone hai’