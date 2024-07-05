WATCH: Priyanka Chopra enjoys movie date and shopping with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie amid The Bluff shoot

Priyanka Chopra is currently occupied with filming her upcoming movie, The Bluff, in Australia. Even with her hectic schedule, she is enjoying every moment. Just a few days ago, she shared photos with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Once again, she has now posted glimpses from her filming experience and happy moments with her family.

Priyanka Chopra shares a joyous time with her husband Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Today, on July 5, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video reel. An endearing video juxtaposed several adorable moments of her daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, joyous times with her husband Nick Jonas, and glimpses from the sets of The Bluff.

The video begins with the trio traveling in a car, followed by another cutest photo of Nick playing with their little one. Also up next is a video and picture of the couple. A glimpse also showed Malti enjoying herself as she mumbled and hummed while drawing. Further, we also see, the actress giving a peek into her vanity van where several wigs are placed.

Take a look;

Priyanka is also seen donning a black face mask as she heads on for the “night shift” shoot. Further, the actress shows the injury she sustained and the condition of her hands during the shoot. We also get to see the adorable family going to the mall as they shop together and enjoy their movie time in the comfort of their space.

While sharing the post, the actress wrote, “bits and pieces #TheBluff” in the caption. She also added Percy Faith’s Theme from A Summer Place in the background.

Posts shared by Priyanka Chopra with her family a couple of days back

It was on June 27 that Chopra had shared a lovely series of pictures with her husband, Nick as they posed in front of a lake. The following pictures featured their time out with friends. In one of the videos, we can also see the actress flaunting her injuries on her leg followed by some snaps of her with her family which even included her mother, Madhu Chopra.

Take a look;

The Bluff stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

