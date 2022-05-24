PICS: Taapsee Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe make a rare appearance together as they get snapped in city.

After a couple of years of dating, Taapsee Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe were snapped for the first time together, in a long time, on Tuesday as they were leaving a restaurant. The couple were dining at a popular eatery in the city's suburbs and were seen making an exit. Taapsee and Mathias, who rarely step out or are get spotted, arrived at the celeb-favourite hotspot for a meal.

The couple quickly headed towards their car and did not pose for the paparazzi together. They also stepped out in breezy and relaxed clothes. While Mathias preferred to wear shorts and a simple T-shirt with brown shoes, Taapsee wore a cutesy peach skirt and blue top that looked perfect. However, it was Taapsee's curls that had our attention as the actress clipped them on either sides.

Take a look at Taapsee and Mathias' photos below:

Most recently, he scripted history as Indian Badminton won the historic Thomas Cup by defeating 14-times champions Indonesia. Mathias was India team’s doubles coach and made the whole country proud. Taapsee was a proud girlfriend, as the actress took to Instagram to share a photo after the big win. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Mr. Coach, you made us proud. @mathias.boe #ThomasCupWinner.” Taapsee Pannu on Marriage In an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla earlier, Taapsee had revealed her marriage plans. "I don't want a big fat Indian wedding. Whenever I get married, it will be a close knit family affair. I don't want it to be a three-four day affair. It will all be in a day."

