Preity Zinta wears big smile as PKBS secures win against GT in IPL match; poses with Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan

The IPL (Indian Premier League) is in full swing, captivating cricket enthusiasts who eagerly watch their favorite teams in action every day. Recently, PBKS (Punjab Kings) clashed against GT (Gujarat Titans) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. What added to the excitement was the enthusiastic presence of PBKS owner, Preity Zinta, who cheered passionately for her team, as she always does.

Preity Zinta strikes pose with Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan

Today's match between PBKS and GT had cricket lovers buzzing with excitement. The game, held in Motera, Gujarat, saw Preity Zinta present to support her team with unwavering enthusiasm. Her presence seemed to bring luck, as her team emerged victorious in the clash. After the match, the actress graciously went down to the ground to meet the players from both teams. A viral picture captured her radiant smile alongside the captains of both teams, Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) and Shubman Gill (GT). Take a look.

Zinta once again captured a lot of attention during the match as she looked ethereal while cheering on her team from the stands. Various memes and posts about her did the rounds on social media. Take a look at a few:

Advertisement

Preity Zinta's work front

Preity is set to be seen in Lahore, 1947, alongside Sunny Deol. The highly-anticipated Rajkumar Santoshi movie - Lahore 1947 - is touted to be a partition drama that will be based on the cult play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai by Asghar Wajahat and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

The film boasts an ensemble star cast consisting of Sunny Deol with Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Mona Singh, among others. In addition to this, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that Abhimanyu Singh has been finalized for the role of an antagonist.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta's recent IPL match appearances bring back memories of their chemistry in Veer Zaara