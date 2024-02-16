EXCLUSIVE: Abhimanyu Singh signed on as the negative force opposite Sunny Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore: 1947

After working together in films like Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak and Bhagat Singh, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are reuniting on the much spoken-about Lahore: 1947. The film is touted to be a partition drama based on the cult play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai by Asghar Wajahat, and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film rides on a formidable ensemble of Sunny Deol with Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Mona Singh among others.

It's Sunny Deol v/s Abhimanyu Singh in Lahore: 1947

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rajkumar Santoshi has roped in Abhimanyu Singh as the antagonist of Lahore: 1947. “Rajkumar Santoshi films always have a strong antagonist that lives on for generations and the filmmaker is attempting to bring back the era of hero vs villain back in a big way with Lahore: 1947 too. After contemplating on several names, Santoshi has locked Abhimanyu Singh to play the negative lead in Lahore: 1947. It’s a strong character that engages in a battle royale with Sunny Deol all through the narrative,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Abhimanyu will be joining Sunny Deol and team on the sets of Lahore: 1947 shortly. For those unaware, the partition drama went on floors on February 12 in Mumbai and the makers will be doing multiple schedules of the film until May 2024. The makers have at present recreated Lucknow from the 1940s at Madh Island.

Lahore: 1947 to release in 2025

The music and background score of Lahore: 1947 is done by AR Rahman, whereas Javed Akhtar has come on board to pen the lyrics. Legendary Santosh Sivan has been bestowed with the responsibility of being the director of photography. There is a strong buzz that Aamir Khan will be doing an extended cameo in Lahore: 1947 and the details of his character have been kept under wraps for now.

While a release date has not been announced yet, there are industry chatters of Lahore: 1947 being a Republic Day 2025 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

