Priyanka Chopra to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's action film set in ‘different period’? Here's all we know

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in India these days and her every movement is creating news. From attending events to visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with family, PC is everywhere and fans are having a great time talking about her on social media. The latest update is that the actress may soon finalize her upcoming Hindi film with none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Priyanka Chopra in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action film?

As per Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra is busy discussing a potential upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source has been quoted as saying that Priyanka understands the curiosity around her next Hindi film and that's why she wants to finalize it soon. The actress is meeting several filmmakers and has been going through several scripts.

Sharing details about her project with SLB, the source added, "She is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule and costumes”.

Interestingly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also working with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal for his upcoming biggie Love and War which is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

Further talking about her trip to India, the source said, it is purely for work. Along with attending the event in Mumbai, Priyanka has several things lined up. “She also has a production house, and she has decided to put some focus on the same. She is meeting people to finalize three or four of the next projects under her banner”. said the source.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka was last seen in the film Love Again, and the web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. She was expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar's much-talked-about Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but the project encountered scheduling conflicts.

Meanwhile, she has also taken on a new role as executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Recently, her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, partnered with Awedacious Originals to create Women Of My Billions, directed by Ajitesh Sharma. The documentary is about a woman's journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, shedding light on women who have faced violence.

