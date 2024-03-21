Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie enjoys playdate with bestie Tamanna Dutt's son Thiaan, 'BFFs just like us’

Priyanka Chopra is savoring her time in India with daughter Malti Marie, now accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, who just arrived in Mumbai. Sharing the joy on Instagram, Priyanka posted a delightful snapshot of Malti having a playdate with her bestie Tamanna Dutt's son, Thiaan. The photo captures a heartwarming moment between the young friends. Check it out for yourself!

Malti Marie just found her BFF

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram stories, featuring her daughter Malti Marie and her dear friend Tamanna Dutt's son, Thiaan. The adorable picture captures the two youngsters joyfully bonding during a playdate. Priyanka, reminiscing about their friendship, captioned it, 'BFFs just like us'.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra visits Ram Mandir with Malti Marie and Nick Jonas

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, along with Malti Marie and Madhu Chopra, visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a significant temple inaugurated earlier this year. Pictures from their visit have surfaced online, capturing their heartfelt moments seeking blessings at the revered site. Priyanka also shared additional pictures from their outing on her Instagram, providing followers with further insights into their memorable visit.

Donning a striking yellow saree, Priyanka Chora took to Instagram to share glimpses of their visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The photos showcase her offering prayers alongside Nick, Malti Marie, and her mother, Madhu Chopra. However, what truly melted hearts was a heartwarming video shared at the end, where Priyanka encourages Malti Marie to say "Ayodhya," which she does in her adorable voice.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, the actress has taken on a new role as executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. She excitedly shared this news on social media. Her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, partnered with Awedacious Originals to create Women Of My Billions, directed by Ajitesh Sharma. The documentary follows a woman's journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, shedding light on women who have faced violence.

Additionally, she recently appeared in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. She was also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but the project encountered scheduling conflicts.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Priyanka Chopra asks daughter Malti Marie to say ‘Ayodhya’ in cute video; drops pics with Nick Jonas, mom