Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas celebrating his birthday in a minimalist way is every introvert person's wish come true

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never cease to impress with their stunning appearances and photos. Today, as Nick celebrates his birthday, he shared pictures from his celebration, but it’s not what you might expect. This year, he opted for a minimalist birthday celebration, and we absolutely love it.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of his birthday cake, which features six pancakes stacked on top of each other with a 'Happy Birthday' tag. Accompanying the cake is a glass of drink, and his initials, 'NJ', are written on the plate. The simplicity of the celebration is both charming and delightful, and we’re loving the understated elegance.

Today, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, honored Nick Jonas on his birthday with a heartfelt post. She took to Instagram to share a touching video that showcased highlights from Nick’s concerts and personal moments with Priyanka, their daughter Malti Marie, and family. The video concluded with a warm birthday wish for Nick, reading, “Happy Birthday to my amazing son-in-law! Wishing you all the happiness in the world.” In her accompanying caption, Madhu Chopra praised Nick as a ‘wonderful’ son-in-law and a ‘blessing,’ expressing her gratitude for having him in their family.

Recently, Nick Jonas, who’s celebrating his birthday, enjoyed a vacation in France with Priyanka Chopra and their daughter, Malti Marie. The couple posted a series of beautiful photos from their yacht trip. Priyanka described the getaway as a memorable experience, calling it “One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now… Ready, set, go!”

Advertisement

Earlier, Nick Jonas shared a carousel of photos from a close friend's wedding. The album begins with a sweet image of him and Priyanka Chopra sharing a tender moment, likely to evoke envy from singles. It continues with pictures of their name cards on the table and a group shot featuring Nick, his brother Joe Jonas, and the drummer from their band. In his caption, Nick extended his congratulations to the newlyweds, writing, “Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk. Loved being there to celebrate you.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is set to begin work on the second season of her spy series Citadel.

ALSO READ: Paani: Priyanka Chopra unveils teaser of her National Award-winning film; Addinath M Kothare shines in ‘fight for survival’