Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra drops birthday wish for ‘wonderful son-in-law’ Nick Jonas: ‘You are truly a blessing’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a great bond with each other’s families. They often take to social media to showcase glimpses of the quality time they spend together. Today, September 16, 2024, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra dropped a special birthday wish for her son-in-law, calling him ‘wonderful.’ She also expressed that Nick was a ‘blessing.’

Today, Madhu Chopra took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video on the special occasion of Nick Jonas’ birthday. The video consisted of visuals from Nick’s concerts, his pictures with Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, and their family members. The video ended with the text, “Happy Birthday to my amazing son-in-law! Wishing you all the happiness in the world.”

In the caption, Madhu Chopra wrote, “Happy birthday to my wonderful son-in-law. You are truly a blessing! So grateful to have you in our family.”

Fans also took the opportunity to convey their heartfelt wishes to Nick Jonas in the comments section of the post. One person said, “What a beautiful video, happy birthday Nick,” while another wrote, “ohh, this is really wonderful. Happy Birthday @nickjonas.”

A comment read, “Happy Birthday Jiju,” and another wished, “Happiness and prosperity always.” One user described it as “Sweetest birthday msg,” and another stated, “this is perfect.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, in July 2024, Madhu Chopra also made a special post for Priyanka Chopra’s birthday. She stated, “Happy Birthday to my unstoppable daughter, @priyankachopra. Your talent and grace continue to inspire millions around the world. Here’s to another year of breaking barriers and making history!”

Meanwhile, birthday boy Nick Jonas was recently holidaying in France with Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie. The couple shared a stunning photo dump from their time on a yacht. Priyanka described the vacation, saying, “One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!”

The duo has now returned to their respective work. Priyanka recently shared that she had started work on the highly anticipated second season of her American spy series Citadel.

