Paani: Priyanka Chopra unveils teaser of her National Award-winning film; Addinath M Kothare shines in ‘fight for survival’

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her production, Paani. The Marathi drama is directed by Addinath M Kothare who also stars in the film. Priyanka recently unveiled the teaser of this National Award-winning movie on her social media handle. Addinath and the rest of the cast shined in what is being called a ‘fight for survival.’

Today, September 14, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared the official teaser of the upcoming Marathi movie Paani. The 1-minute, 26-second teaser showcases a glimpse of people leaving Marathwada to move to the city. While the people who stayed back teach the villagers to fight the drought.

The story is Inspired from the life of ‘Jaldoot’ Hanumant Kendre. The teaser also shows a flashback to the man telling his story on Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate. Paani follows his journey to solve the water crisis in his village and also shows his love story.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “This is more than a story—it’s a fight for survival. #Paani.” Have a look at her post!

Bhumi Pednekar lauded the teaser in the comments section with raised hands emojis. Fans also showered it with praise. One person resonated with the story, saying, “The struggle for water is real not everyone gets it easily,” while another wrote, “We need more films like this PC…”

A user appreciated Priyanka Chopra for backing such content, stating, “So proud of you priyanka!!!!!” and many others left red heart and fire emojis.

Starring Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam, Addinath Kothare, and Rucha Vaidya, Paani is directed by Addinath M. Kothare. Presented by Rajshri Entertainment and Purple Pebble Pictures in association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd, the film is produced by Neha Barjatya, Late Rajjat, Priyanka Chopra, and Dr. Madhu Chopra.

Paani won Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation at the 66th National Film Awards. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 18, 2024.

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra was recently vacationing with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in France. She will soon start working on her next acting project, the second season of her spy series Citadel.

