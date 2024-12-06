Pushpa 2 Hindi: Shreyas Talpade admits never meeting Allu Arjun, reveals dubbing for the Icon Star with cotton in his mouth

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to smoking and alcohol consumption.

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers came up with its second installment, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit the big screen on December 5, 2024. Interestingly, it was Shreyas Talpade who dubbed the character of Allu Arjun for its Hindi version. In a recent interview, Talpade admitted never meeting the South star and dubbing some scenes for him with cotton in his mouth.

While talking to ETimes about his contribution to Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, Shreyas Talpade expressed his gratitude for being able to add some value to the film. Recalling his experience of dubbing for the South Indian actor, whose character was 'either drinking or chewing tobacco or even smoking at times,' he stated that he had to put cotton in his mouth while dubbing those lines.

Further on, the Chandu Champion actor revealed, "I have never met Allu Arjun to date. We have never spoken." Hence, he isn't aware of his feedback on his work in this film. However, last time, he heard Arjun say very good things in the press about the dub. He wishes to hear how the lead actor felt this time, but since it's too early, Talpade wants to wait for a few days.

In the same interview, the Bollywood actor discussed feeling nervous and having butterflies in his stomach when he started working on this project. He divulged that with the first film, there were no expectations. No one knew what was going to happen. But the kind of rage that happened after Pushpa: The Rise, there were butterflies in his stomach. "There was some pressure," he admitted, but he later thought to himself, at the end of the day, he just had to go there and do his job.

The Golmaal Returns actor also revealed that this time, he did 14 sessions of two hours each to ace his work and match his voice with the personality and swag of the character, Pushpa. Along with his team, he worked on the minutest of the details and reworked the scenes when he was unhappy with them.

There were times when he felt that his voice was not up to the mark. So, he stopped as he didn't want to compromise on the job. But after seeing the reactions, he thinks it was all worth it.

