EXCLUSIVE: Shreyas Talpade reveals how he sees life after suffering from heart attack; says 'it has become calmer'

Last year, the film industry received a shock when one of the most loved actors, Shreyas Talpade, suffered a cardiac arrest. He suffered an almost fatal heart attack on December 14, 2023, at the age of 48.

Recalling the incident, Shreyas had an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, during which he shared how his life changed after the incident.

Shreyas Talpade discusses life after suffering from heart attack

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shreyas Talpade was asked to share how his life changed after suffering from a heart attack.

The actor said, "It has become more relaxed, calmer and also it's very strange that you see the other things are happening around you as well. Earlier, you were running like a horse; you covered your eyes and focused. You are just running after your career trying to make sure that you do the best of the film, best of the directors, and everything whatever you can in your capacity, and suddenly, one incident changes everything, touchwood for the better."

He further added, "Your priority changed, and now it is family and health. The bond, especially that I share with my daughter now, is a kind of chemistry that we had till the 14th of December evening is completely different. It makes you so happy. We take our family so for granted that we tend to miss out on all the beautiful moments that we can share with them, which we don't realize." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

During an earlier interview with Indian Express, Shreyas admitted he was scared for his life. He said that he is taking it slow. He is doing just what is needed and shared that it will go on for some time until he fully recovers, which will take about four to six months.

"Post that, the doctors have said that I can resume work and become 'more normal.' But having said that, my priorities have changed now, and they'll remain the way they are," he said.

Shreyas Talpade's work front

Shreyas Talpade is well known for his performances in films such as Om Shanti Om, Iqbal, Dor, and the Golmaal franchise. He will next be seen in the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, the third part of the Welcome film series. His upcoming film, Luv You Shankar, will be released on April 19.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Talpade experienced fear of 'losing life' during heart attack; says work comes after family and health