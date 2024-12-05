Pushpa 2: Atlee praises Allu Arjun's 'outstanding' acting in Sukumar's film, calls Rashmika Mandanna a 'beast in performance'

Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, stormed theaters on December 5, quickly becoming the year’s biggest blockbuster. Filmmaker Atlee took to social media to shower praise on the duo’s performances, describing Allu Arjun’s portrayal as ‘outstanding’ and calling Rashmika a ‘beast in performance.’

Atlee shared his excitement for the highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule on X (formerly Twitter), praising Allu Arjun's powerful performance and celebrating the film as a blockbuster success. He wrote, “#pushpa2 @alluarjun Wow! sir. This movie really touched my heart. Your performance was outstanding. Congratulations on yet another blockbuster, sir!”

The filmmaker extended his congratulations to director Sukumar, applauding his dedication to Pushpa 2: The Rule, and also lauded Rashmika Mandanna. He added, “Congrats to @SukumarWritings bro, what hard work, bro! Loved your work. My wishes to the entire team. Special mention @iamRashmika wow ur a beast in performance loved it. #FahaadFaasil lethal bro.”

Meanwhile, if a recent tweet by Manobala Vijaybalan is to go by, the film faced a last-minute roadblock in Bengaluru as its midnight shows were halted by the district collector.

This decision followed a petition from the Kannada Film Producers Association, which argued that no Kannada film was released before 6 AM and sought to preserve the practice by stopping early screenings for Pushpa 2.

The highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule delves deeper into the journey of Pushpa Raju, charting his rise in the perilous world of red sandalwood smuggling. With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles as leads, the film promises intense drama and gripping action.

Joining them are acclaimed actors like Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and others, delivering powerful performances that elevate this cinematic spectacle.

For the unversed, the makers have already confirmed Pushpa 3: The Rampage. In a recent Pinkvilla chat, the film's dialogue writer hinted that the upcoming sequel will take things to a whole new level—bigger, grander, and more intense than the first two films. With high expectations and curiosity building, fans are in for an even more thrilling ride as the story of Pushpa Raju continues.

