Pushpa 2 Day 1 India Box Office Estimates: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil movie grosses a HUMONGOUS Rs 190 crore; Sets an ALL TIME RECORD

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has shattered the opening day records for an Indian movie in India, held by Baahubali 2, by a very comfortable margin. We are living in unprecendented times as Pushpa 2 is eyeballing Rs 190 crore gross on the opening day in India alone, which takes the premiere gross of around Rs 11 crore into consideration.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Grosses Rs 190 Crore On The Opening Day In India; Sets An All Time Record

The India net business of Pushpa 2 is in the vicinity of Rs 155 crore and that is simply unheard of. Films like Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 managed to break into the Rs 100 crore net club but Pushpa 2 is around 35-40 percent higher than both of them. While the movie's footfalls may be similar to or slightly higher than KGF 2, they are short of Baahubali 2 - the biggest movie event in the history of Indian cinema. The average ticket prices since Baahubali 2 have more than doubled.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Is All Set To Emerge As The Highest Grossing Indian Movie Of 2024 In India And Worldwide

Pushpa 2 has got a very good response from audiences all across. Leggie markets like the Hindi market will be propelling the business of the mass-actioner in the days to come. The Highest Grossing Indian Movie of 2024 is now reserved for the Allu Arjun star vehicle. It is just a matter of time before it clinches the title from Kalki 2898 AD.

The Region Wise Box Office Breakdown Of Pushpa 2: The Rule For The Opening Day Is As Under

North India Rs 84 crore APTS Rs 72.50 crore Karnataka Rs 16.50 crore Tamil Nadu Rs 10 crore Kerala Rs 6.5 crore Total Rs 189.50 crore gross

Note: All available languages considered in every region

Pushpa 2 Releases In Theatres Now

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now.

