Race 4: Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra to share screen in action thriller, confirms writer; reveals shoot will begin in January 2025

Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news that Saif Ali Khan is set to return to the Race franchise, while Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced talks to join him in Race 4. We also revealed that the film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2025. Now, Shiraz Ahmed, the writer of the film, has confirmed that the actor duo is set to share the screen in the action thriller. He also mentioned that the shoot kicks off in January 2025.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shiraz Ahmed, who has written all the previous films in the Race franchise, disclosed, “Race 4 will go on floors in January (2025).” He also revealed that the script and casting were almost complete. Ahmed said that while Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s casting has been unveiled, the rest of the cast will be announced at a later date by the makers.

The writer stated, “Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s casting is already out in the media. The rest of the cast will be revealed by the producers Tips Films at the right time in a proper announcement.”

Talking about the story of Race 4, Shiraz Ahmed shared that they have returned to the world set up in the first two movies of the franchise. The film will continue the events and characters from those two parts.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s characters will be having a face-off in Race 4. A source close to the development said, “Staying true to the world of this franchise, the Race franchise is getting a reboot with a face-off between Saif and Sid. It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of gray.”

The movie is set to have a strong ensemble cast as well as elements of thrill and glamor. The source added, “Race 4 is being planned on a big scale, and Ramesh Taurani and his team have immense faith in the franchise.”

For the uninitiated, the first two Race films were headlined by Saif. However, he didn’t return for the third part, which starred Salman Khan in the lead.

