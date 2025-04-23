Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's magnum opus is on track and not delayed? Find out

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War was announced as a Christmas 2025 release, but later got postponed to Eid 2026. But recently, there were reports that the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie has been delayed again and won't be able to make it to the cinemas on the promised day. However, we now hear that the reports might not have any truth, and the film is on track.

As per News18, a source close to the film's production has assured that the film is on track while calling the reports suggesting a delay "baseless". The source said that Love & War is progressing according to the plan, and there have been no discussions about a "possible delay" at the production end.

L&W is one of the most exciting Bollywood films releasing in 2026. The magnum opus brings together three power-packed performers of the industry, i.e., Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. It's directed by SLB, who has made some of the most dazzling films for the big screen. Set against the backdrop of war, it promises to be an epic love story that will have two strong-headed men battling over ego.

Earlier in March, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is filming Love & War as a Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal film. "Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt's character. SLB has already shot some confrontation sequences between RK and Vicky and is mighty impressed with the output as both the leads are fantastic actors with a stellar screen presence," reported a source.

Interestingly, Ranbir's character has negative shades and a sense of aggression in the film. On the other hand, Vicky's character is subdued but opinionated. L&W is among the most anticipated films of the year already, and the details of RK and VK's characters have only added to the hype.

In February, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal opened up about working with SLB in L&W. The actor praised the filmmaker and said he is a "master and a genius at work". Vicky, who is collaborating with Ranbir and Alia for the 2nd time after Sanju and Raazi, said he is having fun on the sets.

