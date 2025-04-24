PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Kartik Aaryan steals spotlight with bearded look, Mira Rajput sets major summer fashion goals

Kartik Aaryan was spotted sporting a bearded look for his upcoming movie. Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, set major summer fashion with her chic outfit. B-town besties, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, were also papped in the city. Take a look at some celeb spottings of the day!

1. Kartik Aaryan steals the spotlight with a bearded look

Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been stealing hearts with his bearded look. Yet again, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was spotted in his rugged, intense avatar in the city. In the image, Kartik looked dapper as he donned a fitted t-shirt with a pair of denim pants. He completed his casual look with a cap and sneakers.

2. Mira Rajput sets major summer fashion goals

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, made waves as she was papped exiting a public place in Mumbai. The entrepreneur set major summer fashion goals in her mid-length green dress which she styled with a broad belt and funky footwear. The Bollywood wife flaunted her sweet smile for the shutterbugs before heading home in her swanky car.

3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui papped on the shoot location

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is playing a Goa Customs officer in his upcoming biographical drama, was spotted out and about in the city. What raised many eyebrows was the way the Costao actor was dressed in the attire of an Indian police officer.

4. Suhana Khan raises the temperature with her casual fit

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was clicked arriving at an eatery in Mumbai. The Archies debutant made a fashion statement with her casual yet chic look. For the outing, Suhana donned a white crop top with baggy jeans. She layered it up with a blue shirt and sported white slippers and dark eyewear.

5. Ananya Panday stuns in white ensemble

Well, Suhana wasn’t alone. She was later joined by her B-town bestie Ananya Panday, who looked like a vision in her white ensemble. Soon after, Panday’s rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco, was papped exiting the same eatery.

6. Saiee Manjrekar rocked all-black attire

Saiee Manjrekar, the daughter of actors Mahesh Manjrekar and Medha Manjrekar, was papped in Mumbai’s Bandra vicinity on April 23, 2025. The Dabangg 3 actress sweetly greeted the paparazzi with a wave.

