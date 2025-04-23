From Pooja to Party, this red stripe saree is must-have for all occasions ft. Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Trisha Krishnan

While fashion trends come and go, a saree is always one of the favorite picks of style mavens and minimalists alike. This versatile ethnic staple has been experimented with, reimagined, and remixed over the years, yet it remains timeless!

Another season, another trend—a new saree style is invented (or, most probably, has circled back), leaving fashionistas smitten and swooning. Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor, and Trisha Krishnan are the trailblazers who put the red-striped saree on the fashion map, albeit styling the ethnic piece in different styles. So, let’s take notes on how to style a red stripe saree.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Taking the traditional saree style up a notch, with a latex-style blouse, Janhvi Kapoor proved that she is an unmatched style maven. The diva embraced a breezy and lightweight saree featuring wine red and white stripes for the Mr and Mrs Mahi movie promotions. The drape featured circular appliques on the hemline, inspired by a cricket ball, honoring her cricket-based movie.

She paired the ethnic staple with a thin-strapped halter-neck latex blouse, highlighting a scallop neckline, exuding elegant and chic vibes.

2. Mira Rajput

If styling a traditional saree with a royal edge were a craft, Mira Rajput would reign supreme. The diva has a knack for serving the most eye-catching saree looks, and her red-striped sway was no exception. Mira adorned a wavy stripe saree in burnt red and beige shade, mesmerizing with its psychedelic tone.

Mrs. Kapoor paired her hypnotic saree with a contrasting royal navy blue blouse, which featured black and white wavy stripes hemline. Put together, Mira’s ethnic flair channeled retro glamour with a contemporary twist.

2. Trisha Krishnan

Keeping it understated yet striking, Trisha Krishnan hopped onto the red-striped saree trend and aced it like a fashion-forward diva. The South Indian bombshell styled a satin silk red and white stripe saree with floral slash botanical motifs on the hemline. However, the interesting part of her ethnic flair was her pallu, which featured the same stripes cascading into a zig-zag pattern, adding a unique and modern appeal to her drape. Trisha paired her red striped saree with a contrasting black sleeveless blouse.

One thing is for sure—Red striped sarees are for the win. Style it for a low-key get-together or a full-blown gala, the versatile staple will slay. However, the blouse is what changes the look dramatically. So, Janhvi’s latex blouse, Mira’s royal blue blouse, or Trisha’s minimalist black blouse, whose bodice style will you pick to style your red-striped saree?

