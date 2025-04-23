Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina recalls fighting with actor during rehab as he told family to 'let her go through these tough times...'

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, has opened up about a difficult time in her life when she was undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction. In a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Sunaina shared an emotional memory from her 28-day stay at a rehabilitation center, where she had a heated argument with Hrithik because she wanted to come back home.

Sunaina revealed that there were strict rules during her stay, and only family members were allowed to call. It was during one of these phone calls that she found herself breaking down. She recalled yelling and screaming at her brother, insisting she wanted to return home. But Hrithik stood firm. He told her she needed to finish her course before she could come back.

She remembered how he didn’t waver, telling their family that she had to stay at the center to recover properly. "Let her be there, let her go through these tough times because only then will she come out of it," he reportedly told them. According to Sunaina, it was a very tough phase for her, but she now acknowledges how important that decision was for her healing journey.

Sunaina Roshan also described Hrithik as her biggest supporter during her rehab stay. Despite being older, she often turns to him for validation and deeply admires him. His discipline, consistency, and work ethic have always stood out to her.

Sunaina also spoke about how he never lets his knee issues stop him. Whether dancing or completing a shoot, he pushes through with dedication. Sunaina’s journey toward recovery was clearly challenging, but Hrithik’s insistence on her completing rehab seems to have significantly contributed to her progress.

Hrithik recently completed 25 years in the film industry and is now gearing up to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Backed by Aditya Chopra and Rakesh Roshan, the film continues the beloved superhero series that kicked off with Koi Mil Gaya back in 2003. He was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others.

