5 Bollywood movies on OTT redefining bromance that are a must-watch with your buddies: Munna Bhai MBBS to 3 Idiots

Just like female friendships, some Bollywood movies beautifully depict bromance. Be it Pyaar Ka Punchnama or 3 Idiots, the filmmaker brought to light the lovely relationship that men have with their buddies. Take a look at some of the films on OTT that redefined bromance in Bollywood.

5 movies on OTT about bromance to enjoy with your best buds:

1. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Where to watch: Netflix

Pyaar Ka Punchnama is an iconic comedy buddy film that narrates the tale of three working bachelors and their encounter with different women they fall in love with. While they try to navigate the complexities of their relationships, the audience can enjoy an unlimited dose of laughter. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma.

2. Fukrey

Where to watch: Netflix

Another movie about bromance that can be enjoyed with your buddies online is Fukrey. This is one of those sleeper hits you can’t afford to miss. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the 2013 buddy movie features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadda. After its success, an entire franchise was created by the team.

3. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a light-hearted film that has bromance as its core ingredient. In the commercially successful movie, Sonu is a possessive friend who doesn’t want his soft-hearted friend Titu to get his heart broken. Hence, he goes to every extend to test latter’s girlfriend and later succeeds in breaking them apart for the right reasons.

4. Munna Bhai MBBS

Where to watch: Prime Video

This article would be incomplete if we didn’t talk about Munna Bhai and Circuit’s bromance in Munna Bhai MBBS. Even though they shared the relationship of a gangster and his sidekick, both of them showcased what staying through thick and thin means. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

5. 3 Idiots

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lastly, we have this coming-of-age comedy-drama film which follows the life of three college friends who stayed by each other’s side even after decades of them graduating engineering college together. 3 Idiots is an iconic movie created by Rajkumar Hirani. If you haven’t watched this Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi entertainer then this is your sign.

Which of these movies on bromance do you love? From Munna Bhai MBBS to 3 Idiots and more, let us know which of these buddy movies is your favorite. Pyaar Ka Punchnama Fukrey Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Munna Bhai MBBS 3 Idiots

