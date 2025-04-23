Meet actor who belongs to famous film family, has starred in many action movies, worked with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and owns MMA company

The actor we’re talking about in this piece belongs to a famous film family. This person has starred in several action movies. He has worked with popular Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He also owns an MMA company. Were you able to guess the actor? Yes, we mean Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff’s real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. He is the son of actor Jackie Shroff and actress-producer Ayesha Shroff. His sister, Krishna Shroff, is also an entertainment personality.

Tiger made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014. The romantic action film also marked the Bollywood debut of actress Kriti Sanon. Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Baaghi 2, Student of the Year 2, War, Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are some of the titles in Tiger’s filmography.

In the 2019 film War, Tiger Shroff starred alongside Hrithik Roshan. The movie was a massive success at the box office. Tiger and Hrithik even impressed audiences with their joint dance number, Jai Jai Shivshankar.

Tiger was last seen in the 2024 movie Singham Again. It marked his entry into Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe as ACP Satya. The cast also included Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Baaghi 4, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Directed by A Harsha, the movie is slated to release on September 5, 2025. Apart from this, Tiger is also expected to feature in a film focused on his character in the Cop Universe.

Apart from his acting, Tiger Shroff has showcased his dancing and acrobatic skills over the years. He founded a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization called Matrix Fight Night. The actor has also featured in various music videos like Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, Chal Wahan Jaate Hain, and more.

Talking about his social media presence, Tiger has an active Instagram account where he shares regular updates about his life. He enjoys a following of over 39.9 million on the platform.

