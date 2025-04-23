Sidharth Malhotra gets protective of pregnant wife Kiara Advani during their recent hospital visit; tells paps to 'Behave'

Weeks ago, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped a lovely post announcing their first pregnancy. Since then, the couple has been wrapping up their professional commitments to be ready to welcome their child. During their recent visit to the doctor, the dad-to-be got upset when the paparazzi invaded their privacy. Check it out!

On April 23, 2025, parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted visiting their doctor in their swanky new car. While Sid was seen donning a white t-shirt with comfy brown pants and sneakers, pregnant Kiara donned a short pink kurti with white pants. As they were about to return home, the paparazzi spotted Advani sitting in the car.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani visit the doctor:

While some of the shutterbugs were trying to get footage of the actress, the protective husband came to the spot, visibly upset with the cameramen. In a clip, he can be seen saying, “Hey, you guys start behaving. One second, get back. Behave yourself yaar!”

Sidharth Malhotra gets angry at the paparazzi for clicking Kiara Advani:

Last month, when the couple broke the internet by announcing their pregnancy, several B-town celebs took to the comments section to congratulate them. “Congratulations you two!!! Such happy news!” wrote Kirti Kharbanda while Radhika Maddan commented, “Omg! Congratulations!!!!” Popular TV and film producer, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Raaaataaan will truly be lambiyaaan sleepless nights r here.”

Stars like Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor, and several others also showered love on them.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announce pregnancy:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth has also been busy filming for his upcoming film, Param Sundari, while performing his husband duties. The handsome hunk was recently spotted at the shoot location in the Southern part of India with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. For the unknown, the upcoming romantic-comedy film is helmed by Tushar Jalota, and it is expected to hit the big screens on July 25, 2025.

As for the mom-to-be, Kiara will be seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and South superstar Jr. NTR. The film is expected to be released on Independence Day, 2025.

