61st Baeksang Arts Awards begins popularity poll: Park Bo Gum, Byun Woo Seok among fan favorites; know how to vote

The Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 has officially opened its voting portal as of April 23, starting with the PRIZM Popularity Award. The first set of contenders includes actors currently trending in the K-drama scene. Names like Park Bo Gum and Byun Woo Seok are being mentioned as favorites to win the award, according to reports from Korean media outlet TenAsia. Keep reading to find out the list of actors and actresses included in the first set of voting nominees and how to cast your vote.

The PRIZM Popularity Award features a total of 70 nominees, evenly split between male and female actors, representing both the television and film industries. The winners will be determined by the highest number of votes cast over a ten-day period, with one male and one female recipient. According to the Baeksang Secretariat, voting for the PRIZM Popularity Award is open from April 23 at 12 PM KST (8:30 AM IST) to May 2 at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST), spanning ten days.

Below is the initial list of contenders vying for the award:

Male nominees for the Popularity Award:

Park Bo Gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Byeon Woo Seok (Lovely Runner)

Choo Young Woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Lee Jun Hyuk (Dong Jae, the Good or the Bastard)

Dex (broadcaster and entertainer)

Female nominees for the Popularity Award:

Song Hye Kyo (Dark Nuns)

Kim Go Eun (Love in the Big City)

IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner)

Kim Tae Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)

Fans can cast their votes through the PRIZM app, with each account receiving four complimentary votes daily, which reset at 12 AM KST. Fans can also earn two additional votes by sharing the voting certificate page once.

Starting April 23, a daily draw will give 70 lucky participants the chance to attend the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards in person. Winners will be notified daily at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST) through announcements on the PRIZM app's My Page.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2025, at 8 PM KST, at COEX in Seoul. It will be broadcast live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4, allowing fans to join the celebration from the comfort of their own homes.

Who do you want to see take home the male category popularity award? The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards voting portal is now live, starting with the PRIZM Popularity Award. Let us know your pick. Byeon Woo Seok Park Bo Gum Lee Jun Hyuk Choo Young Woo Dex

