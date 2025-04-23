Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: 4 times Bollywood divas nailed maternity fashion and stole hearts with their elegance

Bollywood divas are known for their impeccable taste in outfits, as they never shy away from embracing different styles. Their already top-notch fashion game only gets better when they are expecting their little ones. Here are 4 times Tinseltown stars like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and more totally aced maternity fashion.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani won hearts with her casual outfit when she stepped out with dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra. She wore an oversized pink shirt from Balenciaga with full sleeves and a button-up front. The actress paired it with skinny black pants from another luxury label, Chanel.

Skipping all accessories, she tied her hair up in a bun and put on a mask to tackle the city’s dust. Walking hand-in-hand with Sid, she dished out some style inspiration for new moms-to-be.

Anushka Sharma

Going all casual with one of her maternity looks, Anushka Sharma totally slayed in this laid-back fit. Getting all comfy, she dressed up in a full-length jumpsuit in a delicate peach shade. She styled it over a solid white t-shirt with half-sleeves.

Swaying on the relaxed side, the actor wore a pair of white canvas shoes. Letting her natural locks take over, she kept it simple for the makeup with some pink lip balm and radiated a natural glow.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt chose to slay in gorgeous attire for one of the photoshoots. Opting for a subtle and rosy pink shade, she wore a frilled and flowy longline top. The diva matched it with black pants and added a voguish touch with a dark waistcoat.

Flaunting her slightly wavy locks, she went for a nude and light makeup base. With a touch of liner and a nude lip shade, she let her pregnancy glow do the talking.

Deepika Padukone

Keeping it ethnic and elegant, Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with her maternity shoot in a saree. She fashioned a beautiful saree in a royal blue shade with a heavily embroidered blouse in half sleeves and a V-neck. With light sequins all over, the ethnic pick boasted a heavy border with shiny silver threadwork.

For the accessories, the Piku actor wore a white choker necklace and flaunted earrings from the same set. With a styled bun, she flaunted a light makeup look and accentuated her eyes with dark eyeshadow and liner. A hint of blush and nude lip shade tied her look together beautifully.

Advertisement

What do you think of these Bollywood maternity looks?

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor keeps it 'desi but Poo-static' as she pairs Rs 4,18,349 shoulder bag with white ethnic set