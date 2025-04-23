‘C’mon Barbie let’s go party’ Disha Patani is HOTTEST diva in club in silver mini dress

Disha Patani, the fitness diva and beauty maven’s fashion feed is a masterclass on ‘Style to Slay’. Seriously, the actress doesn’t know how not to leave people catching their breath, thanks to her killer looks and temperature-raising fits. Only a few days after taking the internet by storm in a recreated version of Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Dhak dhak’ orange saree, Patani took a detour from her ethnic ensemble and pulled off a hot party-perfect sway. Let’s dissect her newest barbie-coded sequin dress.

Posing slinkily against the backdrop of a cozy hotel interior, Disha Patani exuded grace and charisma in a mini dress, leaving her fans smitten. The actress wore a silver sequinned mini dress and looked like a Barbie who came to life. The dress featured several concentrated sequins, forming a mesmerizing mosaic of reflective embellishments. The tailoring of this attire is what gave it a charming appeal. The halter neck, with straps emerging from a plunging neckline, was chic and sultry.

The body-hugging tailoring of the dress with a sculpted bodice fit Disha like a glove, doing justice to her sensational form. The mini dress with a seductive above-thigh hemline featured a scalloped trim and notched cut-outs on the sides, making it an irresistible sartorial masterpiece. The reflective mirror-like quality of this outfit can literally stop the party cold.

Another pièce de résistance of Patani’s outfit was her white heeled boots. And again, her footwear was barbie-coded too. The way these shoes elevated her outfit is almost pure magic.

Her makeup for this outfit was soft yet party-perfect. The temptress flaunted her flawless skin with a dewy and glowy base. With just a hint of blush and highlighter, her face card was accentuated impeccably. Disha opted for glittery pink eyeshadows, complementing her sparkly dress. She finished up her look with cushiony pink lips, adding a hint of pop to her face.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress styled her layered strands in effortless waves, tossing them playfully to match the perky vibes of her fit.

