AMAs 2025 Nominations: BLACKPINK’s Rosé grabs 2 nods; BTS’ Jimin, ATEEZ, and more compete for Favorite K-pop Artist

The American Music Awards (AMAs) are back, and this time, the K-pop wave is crashing louder than ever. The 2025 nominee list has been revealed, and it's clear that K-pop isn’t just knocking on the global door—it’s already inside, owning the spotlight.

On April 23, 2025, the iconic music celebration broadcasting live from Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, unveiled its full lineup of contenders, and the K-pop presence is impossible to ignore. From record-shattering albums to electrifying performances, Korean acts are bringing the heat in both K-pop-focused and mainstream categories. The 51st annual American Music Awards will be hosted by none other than Jennifer Lopez, adding an extra layer of star power to an already dazzling event. Catch the American Music Awards live on CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT — that’s 5:30 AM IST on May 27, 2025, for fans tuning in from India.

BLACKPINK's ROSÉ, with her hit APT, has secured a spot in not just one but two major races: Collaboration of the Year and Favorite K-pop Artist. She's joined by a fierce lineup of fellow K-pop frontrunners: ATEEZ, BTS' JIMIN, RM, and Stray Kids—all nominees for Favorite K-pop Artist, a fan-driven category that reflects not just talent but global resonance.

This year's eligibility period stretched from March 22, 2024, to March 20, 2025, a window that captured a whirlwind of comebacks, chart-toppers, and viral moments. Unlike fan-voted awards, winners here are determined strictly by the numbers—streaming, sales, radio play, and social engagement all come into play.

K-pop's inclusion on this scale shows just how far the genre has come. No longer a niche, it's a full-blown cultural force, rewriting the rules of pop stardom and reshaping global music charts. And with idols now competing side-by-side with Western artists in broader categories, the genre is proving it's more than a trend.

As Memorial Day nears, the countdown is on—not just for a night of glitz, but for a global shoutout to K-pop. From Seoul to Times Square, its beats break borders, spark fandoms, and prove it's not just music—it’s a movement.

Check out the nominees for the K-pop categories 2025:

• ATEEZ

• Jimin

• RM

• ROSÉ

• Stray Kids

Collaboration Of The Year 2025:

Along with Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and other BLACKPINK's ROSÉ feat. Bruno Mars for their track APT. got nominated.

