Knock-Off team reacts to reports of filming halt amid postponed release due to Kim Soo Hyun’s dating scandal

Kim Soo Hyun’s upcoming Disney+ series Knock-Off is now clouded with uncertainty, as reports confirm that filming has been indefinitely halted, but Disney+ has offered no official response regarding the production status.

On April 23, 2025, media outlets reported that the Knock-Off production team recently notified cast and crew that filming would be paused with no clear timeline for resumption. The drama, once supposed to release on Disney+ this year, was already in its final stages of production.

Despite these developments, Disney+ has maintained a tight-lipped stance amid Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating controversy. When asked for clarification, the platform reiterated only its previous position that the series' release is “on hold.” In a cautious statement shared through OSEN, the production team shares, “Nothing has changed other than the existing official position,” offering no direct comment on the halt in filming.

Originally scheduled for release this month, Knockoff follows the story of a man whose life is turned upside down by the IMF crisis, eventually becoming a kingpin in the global counterfeit goods market. The series, starring Kim Soo Hyun in the lead role, was structured as a multi-season production and drew comparisons to Disney+'s earlier success, Casino.

However, momentum came to a halt after controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun reignited online last month. Allegations about a romantic relationship between Kim and the late actress Kim Sae-ron during their teenage years fueled criticism and public debate, intensifying scrutiny on the drama and its lead.

In the wake of the controversy, Disney+ had previously announced that the release was postponed. But with filming now reportedly suspended indefinitely, the platform’s refusal to confirm or elaborate has only deepened the uncertainty surrounding Knockoff's future.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has taken an aggressive step against online speculation. On April 15, 2025, the agency declared legal action against what it called 'malicious posts, comments, and false information', promising to work with overseas legal teams to address content on platforms like YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

For now, Knock-Off remains in limbo, and Disney+ has yet to break its silence on whether the production will resume at all.

