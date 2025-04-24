POLL: Which heist movie still holds a special place in your heart? Bunty Aur Babli to Happy New Year; VOTE

There’s barely any film genre that hasn’t been explored by the Hindi film industry. Like others, the audience is always into watching a well-written and performed heist movie that ends up blowing their minds away. From Dhoom to Happy New Year and Bunty Aur Babli, there are ample movies to choose from. Vote for your favorite heist movie and make it win in this trending poll!

1. Dhoom

Dhoom is one of the most successful franchises that has been entertaining the audience for decades. This 2004 action movie, directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra, stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimii Sen. After its success, Dhoom 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan in the lead were released. Now, reports have it that Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in Dhoom 4.

2. Bunty Aur Babli

Bunty Aur Babli is an iconic heist comedy movie which featured the Bachchan’s together in one frame. The 2005 movie showcase how two street smart people comes together to realize their dreams by conning people. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making a guest appearance in the song Kajra Re.

3. Special 26

In Neeraj Pandey’s Special 26, a group of criminals pose as CBI officers and conduct raids on the properties of corrupt politicians and businessmen. The heist thriller film is on the 1987 Opera House heist and features Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kajal Aggarwal, Rajesh Sharma, Divya Dutta, and Kishor Kadam.

4. Happy New Year

In 2014, Farah Khan came up with this heist comedy thriller film, which took the audience by surprise. With an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff, Happy New Year became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

5. Aankhen

When it comes to best heist thriller films, Aankhen is the one most of us remember. This iconic movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal and Aditya Pancholi is an adaptation of director Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Gujarati stage play titled Andhalo Pato.

