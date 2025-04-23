Rahul Bhatt says Mahesh Bhatt was only 'financially available' during childhood; 'I had to be my own doctor, lawyer...'

Rahul Bhatt, son of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt, has opened up about his emotionally distant relationship with his father and the struggles he faced growing up in a film family. In an exclusive conversation with Hindi Rush, Rahul revealed that although Mahesh Bhatt was financially supportive, he was never truly present for him in an emotional sense.

Reflecting on his childhood, Rahul said he never shared a deep bond with his father. He often had to navigate life on his own, without the comfort or guidance of a supportive adult. “He was financially available, but emotionally, we are different people,” Rahul said. “Even while growing up, we did not have that kind of a connection, and I had to deal with a lot of things by myself. I had to be my own doctor, lawyer and therapist. Nobody came to my aid.”

Rahul described his early years as incredibly isolating. He recalled being ridiculed by other children because of his parents’ separation. This constant ridicule left him angry and withdrawn, and though the intensity of that anger has lessened over the years, the scars remain. He shared that people rarely associated with him, making him feel like an outsider even within his own circles.

Choosing not to follow in the footsteps of his famous family, Rahul distanced himself from the film industry, which he called hypocritical. According to him, the industry often forces people to compromise on values—something he has never been willing to do. He stated that the glamour of cinema masked a deeper dysfunction, particularly within film families, who are often too busy to be emotionally available to each other.

Rahul credits fitness for helping him stay grounded during some of his darkest moments. It gave him purpose and helped him avoid falling into destructive habits. When asked about the parenting dynamics portrayed in Animal (2023), starring his stepsister Alia Bhatt’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Rahul dismissed it as mere fiction and insisted that film narratives shouldn't be taken seriously.

Despite his lineage, Rahul’s reflections paint a sobering picture of life behind the glitter of Bollywood—one where emotional disconnect and loneliness often go unnoticed, even in the most high-profile households.

