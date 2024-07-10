PICS: Sidharth Malhotra enjoys Wimbledon 2024 with ‘partner in crime’ Kiara Advani; calls it ‘A day to remember’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo turns heads every time they make a public appearance. Recently, Sidharth and Kiara headed to London to attend the Wimbledon Championships. Sid has now shared new pictures, offering a peek into how he enjoyed his time with ‘partner in crime’ Kiara at the court.

Sidharth Malhotra calls his and Kiara Advani’s experience at Wimbledon 2024 ‘surreal’

Today, July 10, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and posted a series of photographs from Wimbledon 2024. He and his wife Kiara Advani attended the quarter final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner which took place at the Centre Court yesterday. The couple was dressed in chic attire for the intense clash. Sidharth wore a white blazer paired with a check shirt and dark blue pants, while Kiara donned a light blue pantsuit.

The first picture captured them in a happy mood with the view of the court in the background. There were some more snapshots of the Shershaah jodi at the venue. The last picture showed foodie Sid as he enjoyed some high tea.

In the caption, Sidharth wrote, “A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime @kiaraaliaadvani. Watching @wimbledon's energy live from Centre Court was surreal and special!”

Kiara also dropped a post and revealed that Sidharth recently introduced her to the sport. She stated, “I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this was the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court, strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn’t get better!”

Before departing for London, Sidharth and Kiara graced the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which was held in Mumbai. They looked stunning as they arrived in their ethnic ensembles.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the action thriller Yodha, which was released in March 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of his next project.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the film Game Changer. She will also be seen in YRF Spy Universe’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

