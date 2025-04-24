Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene reveals how life changed after marrying actress: ‘Everyone wants a selfie with me’

At the peak of her career, Madhuri Dixit got married to a cardiothoracic surgeon from Los Angeles, Dr. Shriram Nene, and moved to California with him. On various occasions, the doctor admitted that at that time, he wasn’t aware of her fame and celebrity status. In a recent interview, Nene revealed how life changed after marrying the popular Indian actress. He admitted that now people want selfies with him. Read on!

After having an intimate wedding ceremony with Dr. Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit quit acting and moved to the US. The couple lived there for years and were blessed with two sons, Arin and Ryan. But in the mid-2000s, they decided to move back to India. Despite staying away from the limelight, nothing changed for the B-town diva.

The audience embraced her return with open arms and craved for her presence on the silver screen. In a discussion with Dr. Deepak Chopra, her husband stated that even before marrying Dixit, he had taken care of a lot of celebrities who wanted to stay anonymous.

Now, the tables have turned for him. “Everyone wants a selfie with me. How do I deal with this?” he questioned, adding that even though he wants to interact with all of his fans, publicly, it becomes challenging.

In the video of the discussion Nene posted on his social media handles, the public figure said that his wife is the famous one, and he is just here for the ride. “I’m the accidental Yankee in King Arthur’s court, and the incidental tourist, if you will,” he expressed. In an earlier interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Nene shared that fame sometimes gets him down.

Even though he and Madhuri are independent, sometimes people just see him as her lesser half. “I joke about that, because she’s certainly the better half, she’s the love of my life,” he exclaimed.

Coming to Madhuri Dixit’s filmography, the actress finally made her comeback with the Netflix series, The Fame Game, in 2022. Last year, she shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

