The Days of Our Lives April 23 Episode Recap: Gabi Surprises Everyone as She Bids Higher at the Auction

In the April 23, 2025 episode of The Days of Our Lives, the Horton Square was altered into a carnival for the hospital fundraiser. Chad, Thomas, Charlotte, and JJ show up to the event. The children were thrilled to see Cat, who was also present there, and they began painting their faces.

Prior to the fundraiser, the audience saw Stephanie bringing coffee to her beau, Alex, and helping him calm down after his fight with Xander. The couple flirted a little as Alex got ready for the auction. She said that the date he would win from the auction has to be only friendly, Alex agrees and says that she was the only woman he cared about.

Meanwhile, Gabi tells Leo and Javi that she was done with JJ after what he had accused her of. Javi tells her to enjoy the carnival, and Leo suggests that she should make JJ jealous by bidding on someone at the auction.

During the auction, Gabi is seen waiting until JJ arrives. She grabbed the spotlight when she made bids with higher numbers. Gabi bid USD 10,000 on Alex, which she later raised to USD 15,000. JJ notices this.

In the episode, Sarah has a terrifying dream, where Xander learns about her being aware of the forgery and that Philip tells Xander about this in the dream. Later, she and Xander arrive at the carnival, where Xander gets angered after seeing Philip. He quickly accuses Philip of fraud. Then Sarah intervenes to stop things that were happening.

After the auction, Stephanie and Alex approach Gabi. She sees that JJ was watching from the bar, so Gabi starts acting suggestively towards Alex, who offers to let Gabi choose the place for date.

Later, Gabi tells Kayla, who was with JJ, and says that it was good to go on a date with a person who has not accused get of attempted murder. JJ then follows her and makes an observation about her huge spending spree. JJ wished Gabi the best with her date. She takes off from the pub.

