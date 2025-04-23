Resident Playbook Ep 1-4 Review: Go Yoon Jung gives vague performance as overall story struggles to match its senior

In the first couple of weeks of the Hospital Playlist spin-off, viewers have been treated to a mixed, watered-down version of the hailed medical show, drawing millions of admirers worldwide. Starring Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and Jung Joon Won, Resident Playbook follows a set of residents, much like the name of the show, who try to survive in the cutthroat and demanding medical world.

With a slow start, the show did not make a strong case for itself amid high expectations from fans of its predecessor. The residents appeared lackluster and not tired like they were supposed to. Netizens began talking about how unstained they appeared, a stark contrast to the reality.

Moreover, the resounding punch in the face stemmed from Go Yoon Jung’s character, who showed disinterest in her job, further adding to the incoming flash of anger from the audience, who have been reeling from the ongoing medical strikes in the country.

The initial week was, hence, met with subpar response from fans tuning into for a shot at the warm and welcoming feeling that all Shin Won Ho shows accompany, however, they were left seething at what appeared to be a rundown version of introducing new kids on the block, much like what its counterpart Grey’s Anatomy has been aiming for invariably.

Things got better in the sophomore week, as some depth was added to the leading characters. However, loose ends like an unexplained love confession made it difficult to accept the fate of the show. Cameos from the likes of Ahn Eun Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, and the one teased starring Yoo Yeon Seok, will keep it interesting and something fans will surely tune into in the following weeks. A married version of Kim Dae Myung's character already has us on our toes!

But all that, and little excitement from the real showrunners– Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and Jung Joon Won—is what's catching us off guard. An expectation has been set by the makers, and it's about time that's delivered.

