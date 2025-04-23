Kareena Kapoor keeps it 'desi but Poo-static' as she pairs Rs 4,18,349 shoulder bag with white ethnic set

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashionista, and when it comes to effortless style, she offers endless inspiration—we’re especially fans of her airport looks. Her latest appearance in a white ethnic ensemble redefines chic basics. This kurta and pants combo is the perfect style cue for social gatherings, travel, casual outings, and more. Want the details? Keep reading!

For her travel look on the morning of April 23, Kareena Kapoor opted for a simple white ethnic set that still managed to make a statement. The lightweight, flowy fabric featured delicate silver linings throughout. With a simple V-neckline and half-length sleeves flared at the edges, the outfit struck the perfect balance between modernity and elegance. The hemline had an up-down cut, adding a contemporary touch.

Keeping her look monochrome, the actress paired her long kurta with matching pants featuring the same silver linings. The relaxed silhouette offered both comfort and a contemporary edge, allowing for elegant movement.

Always known for dressing to suit the occasion, the Crew actress skipped jewelry but elevated her look with a luxurious travel companion — a Bottega Veneta shoulder bag worth Rs 4,18,349. Beating the heat in style, she accessorized with sleek black sunglasses. Her straight hair was left open in a center parting, falling gracefully just below her shoulders.

Her skin looked radiant and flawless with a no-makeup look. Never one for over-the-top glam, Saif Ali Khan’s wife kept her airport style chic and cool, effortlessly flaunting her natural beauty. To complete the look, she slipped into beige and black flats, tying the whole ensemble together with ease.

Whether you’re traveling or heading out for a casual coffee date, this white ethnic set is a perfect pick. You can effortlessly elevate it with your own twist—be it oxidized earrings or a touch of makeup. If you’re looking for travel outfit inspiration, you definitely know who to turn to now.

