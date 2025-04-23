Miguel calls J-Hope's Sweet Dreams collab 'dope', describes BTS ARMY's love as an 'eye-opening' experience

BTS ARMY went wild when J-Hope made his long-awaited return with the surprise release of Sweet Dreams, a dreamy R&B-pop collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Miguel. Dropping on 7 March 2025, the track instantly dominated social media, shot up the Billboard charts, and sent fans into a euphoric spiral.

Nobody quite expected this duo, but the world welcomed it with open arms. From the mesmerising visuals to the flawless concept, killer lyrics, and the synergy between the two artists, Sweet Dreams felt like a moment in music history.

During a recent chat with Billboard News, Miguel opened up about what it was like to work with BTS' J-Hope, reflecting on the track’s reception and the powerful connection with BTS fans around the globe. “It's been such a dope experience, eye-opening as a fan. Their fans are so connected to every part of it, and of course,” Miguel shared. He noted how unique it was to witness the deep bond BTS has with their fanbase. “It's been such a dope experience, eye-opening as a fan. Their fans are so connected to every part of it, and of course, like I'm coming from, like the Siberia of professional Artistry right now. Yeah, just. I've just been in my own world. Cultivating and testing the testing massage, so I'm coming into it, and they're all ready. It's an, it's a nice like, pick me up. When you're kind of starting at zero, yeah, you're like, oh, was that was out there? Love," he added, describing how stepping into J-Hope’s universe was refreshing and inspiring.

Sweet Dreams is not just any track—it marks J-Hope’s first solo release since completing his military service in October 2024. And what a comeback it was. Within hours, the song debuted as the fifth-highest new entry on the global Spotify chart. Blending J-Hope’s signature flow with Miguel’s smooth, soulful vocals, the track struck a chord with fans worldwide.

J-Hope, known for his vibrant energy, lyrical depth, and dynamic artistry, delivers a more mature, introspective vibe in Sweet Dreams. The track showcases his growth as a soloist, layering emotional storytelling with sleek production, proving he’s back, bolder and more brilliant than ever.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, just 19 hours after its release, Sweet Dreams soared to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in at least 79 different regions—an impressive feat by any measure.

Of course, the BTS ARMY played a huge role in this success. The fandom lit up the internet with celebratory messages, showing unwavering support for both J-Hope and Miguel. It’s safe to say: Sweet Dreams isn’t just a track—it’s a cultural moment.

