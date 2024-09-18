6 Saif Ali Khan movies on Netflix to make your hearts ‘race’

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most talented and popular leading actors in Indian cinema. Since his debut in 1993, Saif has worked in various films that have received acclaim and box office success. He has also won many prestigious accolades throughout his career. The streaming platform Netflix offers many films of the actor that highlight his acting skills and promise to make your hearts ‘race’ with his charm. Here are some Saif Ali Khan movies on Netflix that should be on your watchlist.

6 Saif Ali Khan movies on Netflix to binge-watch:



1. Adipurush

Running Time: 2 hours 57 mins

2 hours 57 mins IMDb Rating: 2.7/10

2.7/10 Movie Genre: Fantasy/Action

Fantasy/Action Movie Star Cast: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh Director: Om Raut

Om Raut Writer: Om Raut

Om Raut Year of release: 2023

Adipurush is one of the recent Saif Ali Khan films on Netflix. The mythological movie is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It showcases Prince Raghav’s exile with wife Janaki and brother Shesh. The prince travels across the sea to save his wife’s life from King Lankesh. While the film didn’t do well at the box office, Saif’s performance as Lankesh received praise from the viewers.

2. Phantom

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif

Director: Kabir Khan

Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, Kausar Munir

Year of release: 2015

Phantom, another one of the Saif Ali Khan movies on Netflix, is about two secret agents, Daniyal and Nawaz. The duo is on a very dangerous mission as they try to find out the people behind the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and take revenge. The movie is filled with high-octane action sequences and will keep you on the edge of your seats.

3. Race 2

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ameesha Patel

Director: Abbas Mustan

Writer: Shiraz Ahmed

Year of release: 2013

Race 2 is the sequel to the 2008 film Race. There have been reports that Saif Ali Khan is returning to the Race franchise very soon. Thus, it makes for a brilliant occasion to watch this action thriller on Netflix. In Race 2, Saif reprises his role as Ranvir Singh and wishes to avenge his wife Sonia’s death. He plans to make the culprit go bankrupt.

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 7 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most loved movies starring Saif Ali Khan on Netflix. In the film, he plays the role of Rohit, Naina’s best friend. He falls in love with her, but she has feelings for Aman, her new neighbor. The movie is filled with beautiful emotions, and the climax is guaranteed to make you cry.

5. Dil Chahta Hai

Running Time: 3 hours 3 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Year of release: 2001

Dil Chahta Hai, one of the most heartwarming Saif Ali Khan films on Netflix, will give you major travel inspiration as well as friendship goals. The movie revolves around three friends and how their bond changes after college. Saif portrays the character of Sameer, who tries to woo Pooja but she already has a boyfriend.

6. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Year of release: 1999

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a must-watch film from the initial years of Saif’s career. He plays the role of Vinod, an innocent guy who loves his brothers and family dearly. He is paired opposite Karisma Kapoor’s Sapna in the family drama. Their chemistry was immensely appreciated by the audience.

Other Saif Ali Khan movies on Netflix include Aashik Aawara (1993) and Yaar Gaddar (1994). Om Shanti Om, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is also available to watch on the platform. In that film, Saif makes a cameo appearance in the song Deewangi Deewangi along with many other Bollywood stars.

As fans eagerly await Saif’s upcoming projects, they should try out this list of movies on Netflix. Which of the above films did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

