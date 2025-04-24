Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay’s last film was supposed to be Karthik Subbaraj directorial?

Thalapathy Vijay’s permanent exit from the world of cinema and stepping into politics as a full-time profession has been a matter of much buzz and gossip among his fans. As the actor is currently shooting for his last movie, Jana Nayagan, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj revealed how he, too, had a script ready for Vijay’s final film.

Speaking with Galatta Plus recently, the filmmaker mentioned that he had narrated quite a few scripts for Vijay, but none of them worked out. Karthik took the responsibility for all these missed opportunities, calling himself not the best narrator of scripts.

However, he then mentioned having pitched a script even for Vijay’s last film, Thalapathy 69, which later went on to be named Jana Nayagan and is being directed by H. Vinoth.

Explaining what went wrong, Karthik said, “I’ve pitched several scripts to Thalapathy Vijay, but they didn’t click. I admit I’m not the best narrator. I even narrated for Thalapathy 69, but it didn’t work out. By the time I came up with something else, he’d finalized H. Vinoth.”

For the unversed, Vijay, in his decades-long career, has never worked with Karthik Subbaraj as a director. While there had been rumors previously about the duo coming on board for a collaboration, nothing eventually made it through.

In fact, there had also been speculations that the filmmaker’s upcoming film, Retro, starring Suriya as the lead, was initially meant for the Ghilli star. However, in this same interview, Karthik dismissed such buzz.

Coming back to Vijay, his last film is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. The political action thriller is said to be closely resembling the actor’s real-life transition from cinema and politics and is being shot in a way to be a befitting tribute for his journey so far.

On the other hand, Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, starring Suriya, has garnered much buzz ahead of its release on May 1, 2025. The film would clash with Sailesh Kolanu directed HIT 3, headed by Nani, at the box office.

