Varun Dhawan Birthday: 3 upcoming movies of handsome hunk fans can't wait to watch; Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and more

Varun Dhawan has lived and breathed films, thanks to his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. Despite being born in the film fraternity, the actor had a hard time proving his mettle as an ace actor in the industry. But when he did, the audience got obsessed with his skills.

As the actor turns a year older on April 24, 2025, we take a look at some of his upcoming movies that have got fans excited.

1. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Birthday boy Varun Dhawan is expected to start 2025 with the release of his upcoming romantic-comedy film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, SSKTK brings back the epic collab of VD with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

It also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Earlier, the movie was expected to hit cinemas on April 18, 2025. However, the shoot of the film was extended. This means the movie will release sometime in the second half of the year.

2. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Amid filming for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun is also busy shooting for his next light-hearted entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Varun will be seen with Pooja Hegde in dad David Dhawan’s HJTIHH. An industry insider told us that the Ramesh Taurani production is a fun family entertainer with a love triangle.

The insider added, “David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original, and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again.” The film might hit cinemas on October 2, 2025.

3. Border 2

Another entertainer fans can’t wait to watch Varun in is Border 2. On multiple occasions, the actor took to his social media handle and shared glimpses of him filming the war film with Sunny Deol. The sequel to the 1997 iconic movie, Border, will be directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The action-packed film is set to release in theaters on January 23, 2026.

Apart from these, Varun’s Bhediya 2 was also announced. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

Apart from these, Varun's Bhediya 2 was also announced. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

