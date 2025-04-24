JUST B's Bain reveals he's gay after coming out during LA concert; credits Lady Gaga for inspiration

In a groundbreaking moment for both his group and the K-pop industry, JUST B’s Bain has openly identified himself as a gay man, following his onstage coming out during the group’s recent concert in Los Angeles, where he proudly embraced his true self. His heartfelt revelation was met with overwhelming support from fans, both at the venue and across online communities. Now, he has shared what motivated him to publicly embrace his identity in his recent social media post.

The moment unfolded during JUST B’s ongoing tour, when Bain performed a moving cover of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, a song long regarded as a symbol of empowerment and acceptance within the LGBTQ+ community. As the music swelled, Bain took center stage, proudly waving a multicolored pride flag while singing with passion and conviction.

In front of a roaring crowd, Bain spoke candidly and emotionally, “I’m f*cking proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community.” His voice rang with sincerity, breaking barriers with each word. The arena erupted in applause, with fans cheering and clapping in response to the singer’s openness and courage. During his thank-you speech on stage, Bain didn’t shy away from expressing how deeply personal the moment was for him. “It means a lot to me today. I’m so happy I can be myself,” he said.

Shortly after the concert, Bain took to Instagram to share a video clip of the powerful onstage moment. In the caption, he opened up further about his identity and the inspiration behind his decision to come out publicly. “I want to share something real with you,” he wrote. “I’m proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community - as a gay person. And my queen, Lady Gaga, showed me that being different is beautiful. To anyone out there who’s part of the LGBTQ+ community or still figuring it out - this is for you. You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way.”

The post quickly garnered tens of thousands of likes and comments from fans around the world. Many praised Bain for his bravery and vulnerability, calling him an inspiration not only for LGBTQ+ youth but for anyone struggling with self-acceptance. K-pop fans and LGBTQ+ communities alike have flooded social media with words of love and admiration.

Bain’s public coming-out marks a major step in the ongoing conversation about LGBTQ+ visibility in the K-pop industry, where such declarations remain relatively rare due to cultural and industry pressures. His decision to live authentically has sparked meaningful dialogue and opened the door for greater representation and understanding.

As Bain continues to receive support from fellow artists, fans, and LGBTQ+ advocates, one thing is clear: his message has already made a profound impact. By embracing his truth on such a public stage, Bain has reminded countless others that being different is something to be celebrated and that everyone deserves the freedom to live and love openly.

