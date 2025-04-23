EXCLUSIVE: Loved Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit’s physique in Mirzapur? Here’s how Rahul Bhatt trained him despite injuries

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime is one of the most loved series, and fans who have seen it cannot stop gushing over it and its characters. Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit has a separate fan base altogether. And if you have seen him in the series, then we bet his beefed-up body wouldn’t have gone unnoticed. Rahul Bhatt, in an exclusive chat with us, revealed how he trained the actor and what all went behind making him look the way he did in the show.

Advertisement

Rahul Bhatt revealed that Excel Entertainment came to him with a brief that Ali Fazal would be playing the role of a bodybuilder and a gangster. Elaborating on the training process, Alia Bhatt’s half-brother explained, “Training process to simple rehta hai. Squad, deadlifts…uske shoulders pe humlog ne kaam kiya the. He didn’t need to look too ripped because gangsters don’t need to look that way. Wo thoda bhay hona chahiye.”

Stating the truth, Rahul said that he did not work much on the calories as he was looking huge. “Unko protein shakes pe dala the but training wo heavy karta tha aur thode usko injuries bhi hue the but he trained well. He was a very professional guy.”

Bhatt was also questioned about an uncanny resemblance in his real-life walk to that of Ali Fazal’s walk in Mirzapur. To this he replied, “wo unko puchna padega aapko, lekin my sister said that he picked up your vibe. Pooja madam ne observe kiya to matlab isme hai wo baat.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, there is a very interesting trivia that not many fans know. While promoting Season 2, Ali Fazal shared an interesting revelation. When he was first approached for Mirzapur, it wasn’t for Guddu Pandit, but rather for the role of Munna Tripathi, the notorious antagonist played by Divyenndu.

However, during auditions, he was tested for Guddu’s role instead, and he immediately connected with the character, eventually bringing him to life on screen. Similarly, Divyenndu, who ended up portraying Munna Tripathi, was originally considered for Bablu Pandit, a parallel lead in the first season, ultimately played by Vikrant Massey.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan should have invested in better security services, claims Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt: ‘When your profile is such large…’