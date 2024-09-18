What to watch this weekend: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan's Yudhra to Priyanshu Chatterjee’s Tum Bin's re-release

We have another Friday of the month approaching, and with it comes a number of new films. From Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal’s Yudhra to the re-release of Priyanshu Chatterjee starrer Tum Bin, these Bollywood movies are all set to entertain the viewers. Pinkvilla offers a brief look at what you can watch this weekend. Check it out!

1. Yudhra

Release Date: September 20

September 20 Star Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Shilpa Shukla

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Shilpa Shukla Director: Ravi Udyawar

Ravi Udyawar Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

The movie Yudhra is about Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character Yudhra, who has serious anger issues. Malavika Mohanan stars as Nikhat, his love interest. Raghav Juyal is the menacing villain, Shafiq. The film promises a thrilling and action-packed ride.

2. Tum Bin

Release Date: September 20 (re-release)

September 20 (re-release) Star Cast: Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik, Raqesh Bapat

Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik, Raqesh Bapat Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Tum Bin, the story about love, loss, and hope, is returning to theaters 23 years after its initial release. The movie revolves around Amar Shah’s family as well as his fiancée, who are grieving his loss. A ray of hope arrives in their lives in the form of Shekhar Malhotra.

3. Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai

Release Date: September 20

September 20 Star Cast: Amit Sial, Paresh Rawal, Sonali Kulkarni, Sonnalli Seygall

Amit Sial, Paresh Rawal, Sonali Kulkarni, Sonnalli Seygall Director: Raj Trivedi

Raj Trivedi Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai is a slice-of-life comedy. In the film, Mitesh Meghani tries to win the affection of his family by conning an old man out of his house. As he fails to get the house, many chaotic situations unfold.

4. Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam

Release Date: September 20

September 20 Star Cast: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Vikram Kochhar

Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Vikram Kochhar Director: Saurabh Dasgupta

Saurabh Dasgupta Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam is an accidental love story. Dhvani Bhanushali’s character runs away from her wedding and falls in love with the guy who crashed her ceremony. A lot of chaos awaits the audience in this rom-com.

Which film are you planning to watch this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

