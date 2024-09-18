What to watch this weekend: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan's Yudhra to Priyanshu Chatterjee’s Tum Bin's re-release
Wondering what to watch this weekend? The upcoming releases offer a variety of choices to the audience, so check out this list before making your pick.
We have another Friday of the month approaching, and with it comes a number of new films. From Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal’s Yudhra to the re-release of Priyanshu Chatterjee starrer Tum Bin, these Bollywood movies are all set to entertain the viewers. Pinkvilla offers a brief look at what you can watch this weekend. Check it out!
1. Yudhra
- Release Date: September 20
- Star Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Shilpa Shukla
- Director: Ravi Udyawar
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
The movie Yudhra is about Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character Yudhra, who has serious anger issues. Malavika Mohanan stars as Nikhat, his love interest. Raghav Juyal is the menacing villain, Shafiq. The film promises a thrilling and action-packed ride.
2. Tum Bin
- Release Date: September 20 (re-release)
- Star Cast: Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik, Raqesh Bapat
- Director: Anubhav Sinha
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Tum Bin, the story about love, loss, and hope, is returning to theaters 23 years after its initial release. The movie revolves around Amar Shah’s family as well as his fiancée, who are grieving his loss. A ray of hope arrives in their lives in the form of Shekhar Malhotra.
3. Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai
- Release Date: September 20
- Star Cast: Amit Sial, Paresh Rawal, Sonali Kulkarni, Sonnalli Seygall
- Director: Raj Trivedi
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai is a slice-of-life comedy. In the film, Mitesh Meghani tries to win the affection of his family by conning an old man out of his house. As he fails to get the house, many chaotic situations unfold.
4. Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam
- Release Date: September 20
- Star Cast: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Vikram Kochhar
- Director: Saurabh Dasgupta
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam is an accidental love story. Dhvani Bhanushali’s character runs away from her wedding and falls in love with the guy who crashed her ceremony. A lot of chaos awaits the audience in this rom-com.
Which film are you planning to watch this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.
