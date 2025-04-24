Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Neelam Kothari talks about ‘hardcore competition’ with Govinda; 'the thing was that I wanted to...'

Neelam Kothari worked in many movies with multiple superstars before she took a break from acting. She also shared the screen with Govinda in Hero No. 1. In a recent interview, the B-town diva recalled working with the ace actor. She admitted there was hardcore competition and stated that she wanted to do her steps much better than him. Read on!

While talking to Femme Forward recently, Neelam Kothari went back in time and recalled how it was working with Govinda. The Hero No 1 actress stated that her co-star was a fantastic dancer and they had a lot of hit songs together. “With Govinda, the thing was that I wanted to do my steps much better than him. So, it was like hardcore competition,” she expressed adding that they had great songs and they wanted their dance moves to be perfect. Hence, they worked hard on them.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame further stated that back in the time, the Partner actor used to speak to her in Hindi and she would respond to him in English. Despite not working with him for so many years, their dynamics haven’t changed and it is like that till today. When they recently met at a singing reality show, “it was the same dynamic, he spoke in Hindi and I spoke in English, some things don’t change,” she divulged.

Neelam Kothari and Govinda worked in nearly 14 films and delivered several peppy numbers. Their closeness even started rumors of the celebs dating each other. However, in an interview, she rubbished the speculations. While talking to Hauterfly, the jewelry designer stated, “I think link-ups were part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify.”

The Hum Saath-Saath Hain actress further added that people just printed whatever they felt like. Moreover, if two celebs did more than 2-3 films, it was just understood that they were dating. However, in an old interview with Stardust, Govinda revealed that he wanted to marry Neelam. In fact, he even told his now-wife Sunita Ahuja to change herself and become like the Khudgarz actress.

