Crushology 101's Kim Hyun Jin confirmed to lead rom-com Love Phobia with Yeonwoo; know premiere date and character details

Kim Hyun Jin has confirmed his next exciting project following Crushology 101. He will be starring in another romantic comedy, Love Phobia (literal title), alongside actress Yeonwoo. The two of them will feature as charming individuals who have hidden deep scars, adding to the depth of the narrative. Recently, the drama's production team confirmed the cast and announced their character details, besides the release date, as reported by K-media outlet MBC Entertainment on April 23.

Actor Kim Hyun Jin, who is currently being seen as a sculpture maker and heartthrob in Crushology 101, will be seen in a similar role of an artist in his next, the 8-episode Love Phobia. He is set to portray Han Sun Ho, a highly successful author whose books are always in high demand, selling out quickly after release. With his captivating appearance and widespread popularity, his novels often attract a significant pre-order audience. Despite his perfect looks and success, Han Sun Ho conceals profound emotional scars.

When he encounters a life-changing challenge, he meets Yoon Bi Ah (played by Yeonwoo) and becomes involved in a project titled It's You, which marks a significant turning point in his life. Yoon Bi Ah is a CEO who also suffers unspoken mental agony like Han Sun Ho due to a painful past that makes it difficult for her to spend more than an hour in the presence of others. Following years of seclusion, she collaborates with her one trusted friend, Jae Hee, to create a generative AI dating app and gets involved with Han Sun Ho during the process.

She has a seemingly aloof and tough exterior but is broken from within. Will the two individuals be able to heal each other with love? To know, watch the first episode of the drama on June 27 on U+ Mobile TV. The production team shared, “The special combination of Yeonwoo and Kim Hyun Jin will fully satisfy fans’ expectations. Please look forward to the unique romance they’ll deliver, powered by their strong performances and incredible synergy."

They further said, "The story of how these characters become intertwined through AI will also be an exciting ride.”

