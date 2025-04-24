Jacqueline Fernandez gets special gift from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in Bali honoring her late mom; promises ‘she will be reborn as our daughter'

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is behind bars in Delhi in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, recently penned a heartfelt letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez after the passing of her mother, Kim Fernandez, on April 6 due to a heart attack. Sukesh also dedicated a garden filled with lilies and tulips in Bali to Kim as a tribute to her favorite flowers and said, "She will be reborn as our daughter."

He wrote, "I have acquired a large piece of the island where the farming was ongoing at Bali; now it's a fully private garden named, owned Kim's garden by Jacqueline Fernandez. I am gifting you this garden today as your Easter Gift, in remembrance of Mom. Baby, I am doing everything that I can to console you and make you realise that I am here with and for you in this time of worse. People around you would pretend to be there, but only for there own purposes. I am sure you know that."

In the letter addressed to the actress, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly conveyed his remorse and hoped that her late mother, Kim Fernandez, had not harbored any resentment towards him during her lifetime.

He was said to have shared a sentimental message, expressing a belief that Kim would be reborn as their daughter. Sukesh also urged Jacqueline to visit a special Easter gift he had dedicated to her mother, suggesting she would feel her mother's presence there.

Furthermore, Sukesh revealed that he had arranged a special mass at the Vatican, her mother’s favorite church, to honor her memory on Easter.

Sukesh added, "Baby girl, Mom is 'with us,' 'in us,' and around us as our guardian angel. I know the pain you're going through, but my love, I am in harder pain. Because, in a very short period, I became the closest to Mom than all of you. It's very difficult to digest that she is gone too early, and I could not be there with her, for her."

"Remember what Mom used to tell me and the note she had written to me on my birthday in 2021. I will stand by the promise I gave Mom," concluded Sukesh.

Earlier, actress Jacqueline Fernandez approached a Delhi court seeking protection from alleged harassment by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In addition, she filed a plea with the Delhi High Court requesting the dismissal of the case against her, maintaining that she was an innocent party ensnared in Sukesh’s elaborate con.

