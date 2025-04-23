Resident Playbook's Go Yoon Jung's face edited for plastic surgery advertisement; agency probes legal action

Fans often edit photos and videos of their favorite celebrities, which is generally acceptable as long as the content isn't defamatory or used for wrong purposes. However, actress Go Yoon Jung recently faced an issue where her edited photo was circulated to promote plastic surgery, as reported by K-media outlet My Daily on April 21. With the issue coming to light, her agency responded to the matter, stating their position.

Resident Playbook's Go Yoon Jung's graduation photo was being circulated on celebrity discussion portals with an ulterior motive. The post was titled The Actress Even Japanese Women Try to Copy Through Plastic Surgery, hinting at her face being the epitome of plastic surgery referrals. It was a sly attempt by the original poster to popularize the concept of beauty enhancement through surgeries and artificial procedures. The usage of Go Yoon Jung's photo for the purpose was improper for several reasons.

Firstly, it was taken when she was a minor, studying in middle school and her facial features were quite different from those of her current look, which might lead to false rumors of her going under the knife herself. Secondly, the photo was edited to make her look brown-skinned, while in reality she is fair-toned. The post soon went viral after fans recognized the woman to be Moving fame Go Yoon Jung. However, they were quick to point out how the image was distorted by making her skin tone darker and her eyes narrower.

The actress is known for her soft facial features, including her doe eyes. However, in the edited photo, her eyes were shrunken to give a more cat-like shape, which is a hit among plastic surgery enthusiasts. The original poster was criticized by fans and her high school classmate came to Go Yoon Jung's support by posting the real picture. As the issue came to the actress' agency, MAA, they promptly reacted, issuing an official statement mentioning their stance.

“False information, malicious photo edits, and defamatory comments about our artist are being recklessly circulated on online communities and social media. We will take strong legal action against any attempts to defame our artist through slander or false claims,” the statement read.

