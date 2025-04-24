Gangers Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Sundar C and Vadivelu's film in theaters

The wait is over! Sundar C and Vadivelu’s comedy entertainer Gangers has finally arrived in cinemas today, April 24. Directed by Sundar C, the film is already making waves for its laugh-out-loud moments and nostalgic comic timing. Social media is buzzing with early reactions, and fans can’t stop talking about the fun ride. If you’re planning a family outing, this might just be the perfect pick, and don’t forget to scroll through the Twitter reviews before you grab your tickets.

Viewers felt that Gangers continued Sundar C’s golden streak, especially praising the hilarious final heist sequence, which made the film a clear winner. Many said Vadivelu stole the show with his multiple getups and rib-tickling moments.

Audiences appreciated how the director adapted to current trends, including clever meta references to his own Madha Gaja Raja, a surprise cameo, and a local twist to the money heist theme. They described the film as a perfect popcorn entertainer, with the final act alone being worth the ticket price.

Some other viewers described Gangers as a wild and entertaining ride, giving it a solid 3.25 out of 5. They felt that while the first half was just decent, the second half truly delivered, especially with the hilarious money heist sequence and Vadivelu’s impressive comedy comeback.

Many appreciated that the film didn’t take itself too seriously, maintaining a fun, fast-paced tone throughout. Though the film was seen as technically average and lacking big names beyond the lead pair, audiences praised Sundar C for effectively guiding the film to a satisfying finish. Fans of his comedy style were especially delighted with this outing.

"A #SundarC style heist film in a small town, infused with a plethora of comic characters, a racy screenplay & gripping action blocks #Vadivelu in full form in various getups with a full-on engaging 2nd half & nail-biting, laugh-riot pre-climax portion," read another review.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Gangers is directed by Sundar C. The film is produced by Khushbu Sundar, A. C. Shanmugam, and A. C. S. Arun Kumar. The movie features Sundar C, comedy icon Vadivelu, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles.

